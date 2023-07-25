A SpiceJet Aircraft caught fire at Delhi International Airport on Tuesday (July 25) during maintenance work. Engineers working on plane maintenance are safe, according to the airline company. According to the media reports, Q400 Aircraft VT-SUD's engine number one caught fire. In a video shared on Twitter, it is seen that the flames are coming out from the engine of the SpiceJet Aircraft at the Delhi Airport. Aviation Regulator DGCA Removes SpiceJet from Its Enhanced Surveillance Regime.

A #SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at #Delhi airport during engine maintenance works. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, says the airline company. pic.twitter.com/TmDSU8lpGX — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 25, 2023

SpiceJet Aircraft Fire

