A disturbing video from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has gone viral, showing a cook at Madina Chicken Corner on Sai Road spitting on rotis before placing them in a tandoor. The 27-second clip, secretly recorded by a bystander, has gone viral on social media. The police have booked the accused under Sections 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for preparing food in unhygienic conditions and endangering public health. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Cook Caught Spitting on ‘Roti’ at Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Spit-Gate in Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश के बद्दी में एक ढाबे के कुक का रोटी पर थूकने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। राह चलते एक शख्स ने ये वीडियो बना लिया। इस घिनौनी हरकत ने स्थानीय लोगों में आक्रोश पैदा कर दिया है। बद्दी के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक अशोक वर्मा ने बताया कि वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए… pic.twitter.com/GLb4onoIBH — AajTak (@aajtak) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)