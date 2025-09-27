A major tragedy struck Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, after a stampede-like situation claimed the lives of at least 29 people. The overcrowded venue saw several attendees, including children, fainting under pressure as the gathering turned chaotic. Vijay halted his speech midway, urging supporters to remain calm and make way for ambulances. Emergency medical teams were deployed on-site, distributing water and rushing the injured to hospitals. However, the intensity of the crowd crush led to multiple fatalities, leaving the rally in shock. Amid the confusion, a nine-year-old girl was reported missing, prompting Vijay to appeal directly to police and his cadres to assist in the search. Stampede-Like Situation at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally in Karur: Actor-Politician Halts Speech as Over 10 Attendees Faint Amid Overcrowding, 9-Year-Old Reported Missing (Watch Video).

Stampede-Like Situation at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally in Karur Turns Tragic

JUST IN | Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that 29 persons were brought dead, 50 persons under treatment. 24 doctors from Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem being mobilised to #Karur. - reports @serenasundar — The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)