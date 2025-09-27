A stampede-like situation broke out at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, forcing the actor-turned-politician to pause his speech. As the gathering swelled, several party workers and children fainted due to severe overcrowding. Vijay immediately appealed for calm, urging supporters to clear paths for ambulances and medical aid. Water bottles were distributed to ease distress, while medical teams rushed in to assist the affected, with many shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Amid the chaos, reports emerged of a nine-year-old girl going missing in the crowd. Vijay personally appealed to police and party cadres to help trace the child. Vijay Launches TVK Campaign With Fiery Speech in Tiruchirappalli, Alleges ‘DMK Government Has Not Fulfilled a Single Promise’.

Stampede-Like Situation at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally in Karur

VIDEO | TVK leader Vijay pauses speech in Karur, distributes water to people, arranges for ambulance for those in the crowd feeling suffocated. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/uCBNuilCBZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2025

