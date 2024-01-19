Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, January 19, unveiled the Statue of Social Justice in Vijayawada. The "Statue of Social Justice" has been constructed as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. The 206-foot Mahashilpam of Dr BR Ambedka is the world's tallest statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution. On Thursday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on X, said, "The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country." Andhra Pradesh Government Unveils 206-Foot Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada; It Is ‘Statue of Social Justice’, Says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Watch Video).

Statue of Social Justice Unveiled

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Statue Of Social Justice in Vijayawada today. The statue is constructed as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/jS69V5ABL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

