The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday said that Foreign Medical Graduate students are required to undergo compulsory rotating medical CRMI internship for a period of 2 years. The NMC said that the students must undergo training in order to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute. Earlier in the day, the commission allowed the students to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam.

