In a shocking incident, a passenger allegedly tried to attempt suicide by stabbing himself with a knife at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 28. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the passenger reportedly attempting suicide by stabbing himself with a knife before trying to jump in front of an express train. The on-duty home guard quickly intervened, preventing a tragedy. Mumbai Horror: Upset Over Breakup, Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend at Kalachowki; Later Dies by Suicide by Slitting His Own Throat.

Suicide Bid at Dadar Railway Station

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

