Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's supporters gathered in large number in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district to pay last tributes to him. The mortal remains of Gogamedi has been brought to his ancestral village for cremation. In the video shared by PTI, sea of supporters can be seen accompanying the funeral procession and chanting "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Amar Rahe". On Tuesday, December 5 Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by miscreants inside his house in tragic incident. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Caught on Camera, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Supporters Gather To Bid Adieu To Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi:

VIDEO | Mortal remains of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) president Sukhdev Singh Shekhawat, better known as Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, brought to his ancestral village Gogamedi in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. Supporters in large numbers have gathered to pay last… pic.twitter.com/jnl0IWcgoo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2023

