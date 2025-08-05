Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away on August 5, 2025, at 1:12 PM after a prolonged illness, confirmed by his personal secretary Kanwar Singh Rana. He died at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi at the age of 79. Malik’s last rites will be held tomorrow, August 6, at 3 PM at Lodhi Road Swarg Ashram in Delhi, with the funeral procession starting from his residence in Som Vihar, RK Puram. The mortal remains will be available for public homage from 9 AM to 2 PM at his residence before the final rites. Satyapal Malik Dies: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Passes Away at 79 in Delhi Following Prolonged Illness.

Satyapal Malik’s Last Rites on August 6 in Delhi

अत्यंत दुःख से यह सूचना देता हूं कि पूर्व गवर्नर सत्यपाल सिंह मलिक जी आज़ 5 अगस्त 2025 को दोपहर 1:12 बजें स्वर्ग सिधार गए। लंबी बिमारी से जुझते हुए उन्होंने आज़ अंतिम सांस ली। कल सुबह 9 बजें से दोपहर 2 बजें तक आरके पुरम सोम विहार में आप उनके अंतिम दर्शन कर सकतें हैं। उनका अंतिम… — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) August 5, 2025

