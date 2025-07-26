A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district was suspended and publicly humiliated after allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Kanwar Yatra and Maa Durga. The teacher, Om Prakash, reportedly denied a student's leave request to attend the Yatra and made offensive comments, sparking outrage among locals. On July 22, angry villagers forced him to rub his nose on the floor of a village temple and apologise. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media. The education department took swift action, suspending the teacher immediately. Kanwar Yatra 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Smooth Devotee Movement Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage Starting July 11.

Teacher Suspended, Forced To Rub Nose on Temple Floor in Sultanpur

The teacher identified as Om Prakash was also suspended by the education department. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)