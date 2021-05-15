New Delhi, May 15: Senior journalist Sunil Jain died on Saturday evening due to COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi. Sunil Jain was Managing Editor Financial Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the senior journalist.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

Tweet by Baijayant Panda:

Stunned & very, very sad to hear of Financial Express editor Sunil Jain's untimely passing. I knew him for long years, had interacted often at various forums & also been interviewed by him. He was among our brightest, most rational & balanced journalists. A big loss. Om Shanti 🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 15, 2021

Tweet by Pawan Khera:

Saddened at the untimely demise of @thesuniljain. Will miss his energetic and thought provoking arguments. Yes, he was The Sunil Jain. #RIP. @vijayvaani — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) May 15, 2021

Tweet by Anant Goenka:

Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle to Covid today. He was a friend, of unquestionable integrity & inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you — Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) May 15, 2021

