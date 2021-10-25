Supreme Court on Monday asked Centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). Supreme Court on Monday asked Centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). The NEET-PG examination was held on September 11, 2021. The much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) result was declared on September 28.

Supreme Court asks Centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

