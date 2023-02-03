The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to on plea seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots, ANI reported. The SC also directed the Centre to produce the response on the same within three weeks. The matter will be taken up for hearing in April, the report added. BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Indian Diaspora Holds Protest in California Against 'India: The Modi Question'.

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre:

Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on plea seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. SC seeks response from the Centre within three weeks. SC posts the matter for hearing in April. pic.twitter.com/65nLjc71Eh — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)