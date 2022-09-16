On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a uniform dress code for students and teachers in educational institutions across the country. The bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said this is not a matter which should come to the court for adjudication.

Check Tweet:

