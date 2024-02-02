In a significant development, the Supreme Court has refused to hear the plea of Hemant Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The apex court has instead directed him to approach the Jharkhand High Court. Hemant Soren Arrested: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Produced in Ranchi’s PMLA Court in Land Scam Case (Watch Video).

Hemant Soren Arrested

