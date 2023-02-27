The Supreme Court today rejected the petition seeking to constitute a "Renaming Commission” to find out original names of ‘ancient historical cultural religious places'. The plea was moved by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who had sought to issue appropriate direction to the Home Ministry to constitute a "Renaming Commission" to find out the original names of 'ancient historical cultural religious places', named after barbaric foreign invaders in order to maintain sovereignty and to secure 'Right to Dignity, Right to Religion and Right to Culture' guaranteed under Articles 21, 25 and 29 of the Constitution. Patna High Court Judges Approach Supreme Court Over Stoppage of General Provident Fund and Closure of Accounts.

Supreme Court Rejects Petition:

