A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha have delivered the judgment on the row between Delhi Government and Centre over administrative services in the national capital. The Supreme court ruled that the power of administration must be with the Delhi government thereby giving the administrative services to the AAP government in Delhi. The court said that the delhi government has power over all services except police, public order and land. The Centre, at the fag end of the hearing, had pleaded with the court to refer the case of Centre vs Delhi government to a nine-judge Constitution bench. Homosexuality Decriminalised in Sri Lanka! Sri Lankan Supreme Court Refers to Indian SC Judgements, Upholds Bill Decriminalising Same-Sex Relationship.

Supreme Court on Delhi Row

