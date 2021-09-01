Syed Ali Shah Geelani died at his Srinagar residence on Wednesday. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the of death Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader. Mufti Tweeted, "Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness and standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat and condolences to his family and well-wishers."

Tweet by ANI:

"Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away", tweets PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/XqWLHaud0A — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti's Tweet:

Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)