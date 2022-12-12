Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday has recommended the Governor RN Ravi to induct his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation and the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 14 at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Chennai, says Raj Bhavan. Udayanidhi Stalin, Son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Likely To Join DMK Govt As Minister Soon, Say Sources.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s Son Udhayanidhi Inducted in Council of Ministers

