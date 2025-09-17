A bus conductor in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, sparked outrage after he refused to let a woman wearing a burqa board, citing religious grounds. The confrontation was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media, showing a heated argument between the conductor and the woman, while he let others board the bus, highlighting the discriminatory behaviour. drawing widespread criticism. The Transport Department acted swiftly, cancelling the licenses of both the conductor, Veerabhadra, and the bus involved. Tamil Nadu: Dalit Official Falls at DMK Councillor’s Feet in Tindivanam, Alleges Threats and Casteist Slurs, BJP Slams ‘Social Injustice’ As Video Goes Viral.

Tiruchendur Conductor Denies Bus Entry to Woman in Burqa

तमिलनाडु ,एक बुर्का पहनी महिला को तिरुचेंदुर में निजी बस कंडक्टर वीरभद्र ने सुपरस्टिशन का हवाला देते हुए चढ़ने से मना कर दिया। सिर्फ धार्मिक आधार पर ?? परिवहन विभाग ने तुरंत कार्रवाई कर कंडक्टर का लाइसेंस रद्द किया और बस का लाइसेंस भी रद्द करने का आदेश दिया। लेकिन ये भेदभाव… pic.twitter.com/WX7lwVQTSy — Ilyas (@Ilyas_SK_31) September 16, 2025

Transport Dept Cancels Bus, Conductor Licenses After Viral Video

सारी हेकड़ी निकल गई.. तमिलनाडु के तिरुचेंदुर में कंडक्टर वीरभद्र ने धार्मिक आधार पर बुर्क़ा पहनी महिला को बस पर चढ़ने से मना कर दिया। वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो परिवहन विभाग में कार्रवाई करते हुए बस और कंडक्टर दोनों का लाइसेंस रद्द कर किया । pic.twitter.com/aZpSnCIjp9 — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Kavish Aziz), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)