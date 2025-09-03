A viral video from Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district has triggered outrage after a Scheduled Caste officer, Muniyappan, was seen falling at the feet of DMK councillor Ramya Raja inside Tindivanam Municipality office. BJP leader K Annamalai accused the DMK of hypocrisy, saying the party preaches social justice but practices “social injustice.” In his police complaint, Muniyappan alleged Ramya and her husband hurled caste slurs at him, calling him “colony payyan” and “Pariah,” when he delayed retrieving a document. He further claimed senior officers later forced him to apologise by falling at her feet, which was caught on video. Ramya, however, denied the charge, insisting the officer “got emotional” and apologised voluntarily. The incident has intensified political tensions, with demands for accountability from the ruling DMK. ‘Honour Killing’ in Tamil Nadu: Dalit IT Professional Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Tirunelveli.

TN Officer Falls at DMK Councillor’s Feet in Viral Video

This is DMK’s model of Social Justice. A public servant belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Tindivanam was cornered continuously by DMK Councillors and was made to apologise by falling at the feet of the DMK Councillor Ramya. This is not the first time DMK has… pic.twitter.com/XrjNvtPvAN — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)