A Tamil Nadu-based couple shared their wedding invitation card that can be called a creative disaster as the card didn't even look like one, but more like a tablet strip from behind. The Wedding invitation card that was themed as 'tablet strip' has left the internet in splits as netizens can't help but crack puns on it.

Check ANI's tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)