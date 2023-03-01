Fire breaks out at Saravana Stores on the Melur Main Road in Madurai's Uthangudi on Wednesday (March 01). No casualties were recorded. According to the Times of India's report, the fire broke out on one of the top floors of the building. Customers and employees were evacuated from the building. Fire and rescue service personnel reached the spot in time. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Roshanara Road Factory Near Pul Bangash Metro Station, 18 Fire Tenders Despatched (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Saravana Stores in Madurai

Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out at Saravana Stores in Madurai; customers and employees evacuated. District corporation commissioner and Police officals present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3y3f0UCZKl — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

