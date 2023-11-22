A massive fire broke out in Tamil Nadu's Salem today, November 22. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. A video of the hospital catching fire has also gone viral on social media. Speaking about the incident, Salem Collector S Karmegam said, "Today around 8.47 am, due to electrical issues a fire occurred on the first floor of the trauma ICU and Ortho Post-operative ward in Mohan Kumaramngalam Government College and Hospital." He also said that patients in the Trauma and Ortho wards were shifted. After the blaze, the fire service inspected the situation. "PWD Electrical and Civil Executive engineers were at the spot to find the cause of electrical issues. I have inspected all the floors and everything is normal and under control," he added. S Karmegam also said that service won't be affected as they have spoken with the nearby hospital, including private, to treat the patients. Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out at Dinamalar Office in Madurai, Firefighters Battle Blaze for Three Hours (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Tamil Nadu Hospital

Tamil Nadu: Today around 8.47 am, due to electrical issues a fire occurred on the first floor of the trauma ICU and Ortho Post-operative ward in Mohan Kumaramngalam Government College and Hospital. Patients in the Trauma and Ortho wards were shifted. The fire service inspected… pic.twitter.com/k941XBdLJd — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

