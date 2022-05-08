MK Stalin led Tamil Nadu government revoked its recent ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharumapuram Adheenam on Sunday. ‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a ritual of devotees carrying the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin. According to the new order, the ritual will now take place on May 22.

