One person was killed after an explosion took place in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, December 15. Firefighters were rushed to the site to help with the rescue operations. Pics from the site showed the manufacturing facility completely destroyed. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Indus Hospitals in Visakhapatnam (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | One person died in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district today: Fire and Rescue Department More details are awaited. (Pics source: Fire and Rescue Department) pic.twitter.com/zSTzmk0bx9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

