Visakhapatnam, December 14: A fire broke out at the Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and several patients were reportedly trapped inside. Four fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze and firefighting personnel, police and other rescue workers were engaged in evacuation and rescue operations. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on Second Floor of Indus Hospitals in Visakhapatnam, All Patients Evacuated (Watch Video)

About 40 patients were shifted to other hospitals and further details were awaited. The fire reportedly started from the first floor of the hospital located at Jagadamba Circle in the port city. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Destroys Fishermen’s Several Wooden Boxes in Visakhapatnam’s Jalari Peta Area (Watch Video)

Fire Breaks Out at Indus Hospital in Vizag

Fire mishap at Indus hospital in #Visakhapatnam. Cops & fire staff broke open window panes & shifted 40 patients to other hospitals. Whereabouts of one nursing student still not known. Smoke emanated from Op theatre on 1st floor. 4 Fire tenders controlling fire. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/fCIjjEw5hW — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) December 14, 2023

A major fire broke out at Indus Hospital near Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Patients trapped inside are being evacuated from the hospital. Four fire engines were dispatched to control the blaze.@NewIndianXpress @xpressandhra pic.twitter.com/J26fFMVTbG — Usha Peri (@UshaPeri13) December 14, 2023

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Indus Hospital in #Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Fire brigade at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/9R6ssznGoZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2023

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Senior police officials rushed to the scene and were supervising evacuation and rescue operations.

