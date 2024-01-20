During his visit to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unique blessing from an elephant on January 20. The special moment unfolded as the elephant played a mouth organ while the PM offered prayers. Notably, this visit marks PM Modi as the first prime minister to visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, adding a historic touch to the occasion. PM Narendra Modi Helps Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as He Stumbles While Walking Towards Khelo India Youth Games Venue, Video Goes Viral.

Elephant Blesses PM Narendra Modi at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An elephant at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and played a mouth organ as PM visited the temple to offer prayers. PM Narendra Modi is the first prime minister to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in… pic.twitter.com/3YI22dO0UM — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

