PM Narendra Modi Helps Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as He Stumbles While Walking Towards Khelo India Youth Games Venue, Video Goes Viral

A video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken the internet by storm. The footage shows PM Modi quickly stepping in to assist CM Stalin, who stumbled while they were walking towards the venue of the Khelo India Youth Games. In the video, PM Modi and CM Stalin can be seen walking together, with Sports Minister Udhayanidhi also present. Suddenly, CM Stalin slips and loses his balance slightly. PM Modi swiftly extends his hand to steady him, preventing a fall. After this brief incident, the two leaders continue on their way to the stage and greet the audience. The video has since gone viral, highlighting a moment of camaraderie between the two politicians. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets PM Narendra Modi, Requests to Declare Damage Caused by Michaung Storm as National Calamity.

PM Modi Lends a Helping Hand to CM Stalin

PM Modi saved MK Stalin from slipping away 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PqWuHuJ6HE — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)