A video of a woman police officer rescuing an unconscious man trapped under a tree in Chennai amid heavy rainfall is going viral on social media. TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector E Rajeshwari carried the man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. Netizens are applauding the woman police officer after the video went viral.

Rajeshwari was part of the investigations that booked more than a dozen men who raped a hearing-impaired Chennai girl in 2018. She had also cracked a case of child trafficking and penetrative sexual assault while raiding a shopkeeper for illegally selling ganja in Chennai in August this year.

Know About The Coureageous Police Officer:

Inspector E Rajeshwari has always been a star. She was part of the investigations that booked more than a dozen men who raped a hearing impaired Chennai girl in 2018. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/h8ihYRtJi7 — Divya Chandrababu (@bydivyac) November 11, 2021

And this from today rescuing an unconscious man stranded on the road during #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/b134wfJwaw — Divya Chandrababu (@bydivyac) November 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)