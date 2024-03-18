Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her positions as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on Monday, March 18, as confirmed by Raj Bhavan Puducherry. Reportedly, she submitted her resignation to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan and is expected to reenter electoral politics. Previously serving as the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu until 2019, Soundararajan was appointed Telangana Governor in September 2019, later assuming the additional charge of Puducherry L-G following Kiran Bedi's removal. Puducherry: Miscreants Hurl Bomb At BJP Worker Senthil Kumaran, Hack Him to Death (Watch Video).

Tamilisai Soundararajan Rsigns

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns from the post of Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor: Raj Bhavan Puducherry (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UjdyEKdPBx — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

