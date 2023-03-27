In a shocking incident, Puducherry BJP leader Senthil Kumaran was killed by unidentified men by hurling bombs and hacking with machetes in Villiyanur. The 42-year-old, who looked after the party’s affairs in the Mangalam constituency, was attacked on Sunday night, by assailants on motorbikes, who first hurled country bombs at him and then slashed his neck. The CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The reason for the killing is not yet clear. West Bengal: Miscreants Hurl Crude Bomb At Marriage Hall in Bhatpara After Clash Over Loud Music, Five Injured.

Puducherry BJP Leader Killed

