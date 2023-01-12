The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 is all set to take place on Sunday, January 15. In view of this mega event, Western Railway has announced that it will run two special trains on the western line for the convenience of the participants. The first train will leave from Virar at 2:40 am and the second train will be from Churchgate at 3:35 am. The marathon event will see over 55,000 participants. Mumbai: Boy Falls Off Local Train Between Bandra and Mahim Stations, GRP Constable Saves His Life by Rushing Him to Hospital (See Pic).

Two Special Trains to Run on Western Line:

For the convenience of participants attending the TATA Mumbai Marathon to be held on Sunday, 15th January, 2023, WR will run 2 additional special slow local trains in the early morning of 15.01.23, from Virar to Churchgate & Churchgate to Bandra. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/0BbHVv50fq — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 11, 2023

