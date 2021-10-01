Tata Sons has won the bid for Air India. A panel of ministers have approved the proposal from Tata Sons to takeover the debt-laden national carrier. The official announcement is expected in coming days. Only Tata and Spicejet were remaining in the fray for buying Air India after all other bids were rejected. Tata Sons had a long history with the debt-laden Air India, JRD Tata founded the airlines in 1932.

