Tech giant TCS's CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned. After Gopinathan's exit, TCS has co-appointed K Krithivasan as CEO Designate with immediate effect, an official statement by the company said. As per reports, Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Quits; K Krithivasan Named CEO Designate.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Quits

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quits; co appoints K Krithivasan as CEO Designate with immediate effect: Statement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)