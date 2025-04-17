In a significant relief for thousands of educators, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed ‘untainted’ teachers—those not linked to irregularities in the 2016 WBSSC scam—to continue working until a new recruitment process is completed. The court directed the West Bengal government to begin fresh hiring by May 31 and conclude it by December 31. Earlier, appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were scrapped due to widespread corruption and manipulation in the recruitment process. The scam involved bribes, tampered OMR sheets, and political interference. West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee’s Son-in-Law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya Turns ‘Approver’.

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam

