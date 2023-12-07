Hyderabad, December 7: Posters of Anumula Revanth Reddy was plastered across Hyderabad city on Thursday ahead of him taking oath as chief minister of Telangana, after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly polls. The oath taking ceremony of the 56-year-old Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president is scheduled to be held this afternoon at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here. Reddy will become the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deepender Singh Hooda were seen at the Delhi airport today on their way to Hyderabad to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Reddy. Reddy led his party to victory over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls where the the Congress won 64 seats out of 119 as against the BRS's 39. On Wednesday the Telanagana leader was in Delhi and called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Upon his return to the state, he received a grand welcome from party supporters. Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Ahead of Oath-Taking, Telangana CM-Designate Arrives in Hyderabad After Meeting Congress High Command (Watch Video)

"Congratulations to Telangana's CM Designate, @revanth_anumula Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar," Rahul Gandhi posted from his official handle on X after meeting him. Revanth Reddy is seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and was a face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign. Revanth Reddy: Self-Made Politician's Dream Finally Comes True as He Prepares to Take Over as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 7

Posters of Revanth Reddy put up outside Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium

VIDEO | Posters of Revanth Reddy put up outside Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/WirSy55aSn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2023

Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections. He left TDP and joined Congress in 2017. In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

