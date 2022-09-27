Two Muslim women were arrested on Tuesday, September 27 for allegedly vandalising goddess Durga’s idol at a pandal in Khairatabad area of Telangana. One of the women also attempted to attack a local with a spanner when he attempted to stop her. Both the women were caught and handed over to the police.

Check Details Below:

Telangana | 2 women belonging to Muslim community held for vandalising a part of Goddess Durga idol at a pandal in Khairatabad. One woman was also seen carrying a spanner; she tried to attack a local who tried to stop them. Further probe on: MR Chandra, DCP Central Zone, Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)