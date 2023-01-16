A delivery agent with food delivery platform Swiggy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad, after he fell from the first floor of a building escaping an attack by a customer’s pet dog. The deceased, Rizwan, was attacked by a pet dog when he went to deliver a package and fell from the building while trying to escape, reported News Agency ANI. The Banjara Hills Police have registered a case against the dog's owner, Shobana. Hyderabad: Scared of Dog, Swiggy Delivery Boy Jumps Off Third Floor of Building in Hyderabad, Sustains Critical Injuries.

Check Tweet:

Telangana | A Swiggy delivery boy,Rizwan died at a hospital in Banjara Hills PS limits.He was attacked by a pet dog while he went for delivery&fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape. Banjara Hills Police registered a case against Shobana, the dog's owner — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)