A video of a woman had gone viral in which she was seen kicking the diyas and abusing the neighbours in Hyderabad, Telangana. After a probe, the police clarified that there was no Christian-Hindu angle, but the neighbours had some issues. Meanwhile, Chikkadpally Inspector said that a case has been filed against the woman kicking Diyas and further probe is on. Video: Tension Prevails in Hyderabad After Trespassers Install Idol at Qutb Shahi Mosque Premises.

