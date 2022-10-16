Tension prevailed at Qutb Shahi Mosque near Malkam Cheruvu after unidentified trespassers had allegedly damaged the boundary and forcibly installed an idol, reported Siasat. Soon the news broke as wildfire and locals gathered at the spot. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Raidurgam police station. A further probe is underway. Gyanvapi Mosque Issue: Varanasi Court Rejects Hindu Side's Demand Seeking Carbon Dating and Scientific Investigation of 'Shivling'.

Trespassers Install Idol at Qutb Shahi Mosque Premises:

