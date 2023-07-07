A hit-and-run incident was reported from Telangana wherein a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee was badly hurt after a speeding BMW rammed into it in Hyderabad. The incident occurred in Banjara Hills, where a luxury car lost control and hit Bala Chander Yadav’s two-wheeler at around 4.06 am today. While briefing about the hit-and-run incident, Banjara Hills Inspector Narender said, "The accident happened after the driver lost control over the wheel. The car has been identified, and the accused is yet to be caught. Further details awaited." BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

