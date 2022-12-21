In a bizarre statement, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare of Telangana said that Covid-19 subsided because of Lord Jesus Christ. "If there are any successors of the modern culture in India or Telangana, it is the Christians, everybody should be aware of it," he said. COVID-19 Outbreak in India: PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting on Coronavirus Situation Today.

COVID-19 Subsided Because of Lord Jesus

Telangana | If there are any successors of the modern culture in India or Telangana, it is the Christians, everybody should be aware of it...Covid19 subsided because of Lord Jesus: Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/lLcCMr6UF1 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)