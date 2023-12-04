Earlier today, December 4, an IAF Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad, claiming the lives of both pilots. The crash occurred near Toopran in Telangana's Medak district, with the aircraft catching fire amid rocks. Fortunately, no damage to civilian life or property was reported. A thorough investigation is underway, as a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of this unfortunate accident. Telangana Jet Crash: Trainee Aircraft Crashes in Medak Near Hyderabad (Watch Video).

IAF Confirms Pilots Death

A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2023

Trainee Aircraft Crash

STORY | Trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana's Medak READ: https://t.co/e0mejb4OI3 VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/NqaLoqn0K5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2023

IAF Pilatus PC 7 Mk II Aircraft Crashed

#WATCH | A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. Both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported: Indian Air Force officials https://t.co/EbRlfdILfg pic.twitter.com/Eu65ldloo6 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

