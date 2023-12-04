Hyderabad, December 4: A trainee aircraft crashed on Monday near Toopran in Telangana's Medak district, about 60 km from Hyderabad. The aircraft crashed amid rocks and caught fire. The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. Locals rushed to the crash site and alerted police. There was no information if there were any casualties. Further details are awaited. France Plane Crash: Five Dead as Plane Crashes Near Terre-de-Haut Island in the Caribbean.

Trainee Aircraft Crash in Telangana

A trainee aircraft crashed in the outskirts of Toopran town of Medak district. Reason and causalities yet to be known pic.twitter.com/8UVdqFcbEh — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) December 4, 2023

