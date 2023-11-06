A heartwarming case of love marriage, which knows no gender, has come to light from South India. Ganesh, a man from Telangana's Khammam, reportedly married Deepu, a transgender from Andhra Pradesh's Nandigama. The couple reportedly fell in love in Hyderabad nearly one year ago before they tied the knot this year. As per reports, Ganesh and Deepu married each other this week. After tying the knot last week, the couple approached the police recently to seek protection as both their families have opposed their wedding. First Hindu-Muslim Transgender Marriage in Kerala: Trans Couple Ties Knot at Thiruvananthapuram, View Pics.

Man Marries Transgender

Love knows no gender or region: newly married couple Ganesh from #Khammam #Telangana & Deepu, transgender from #Nandigama #AndhraPradesh, met in #Hyderabad & fell in love one year ago; they got married one week ago & came to PS for protection as families opposed @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/cKiShVjbIO — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 6, 2023

