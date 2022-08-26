The preparation of eco-friendly Ganpati idols is underway in Telangana's Hyderabad city. This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, while Ganesh Visarjan 2022 is on September 9.

View Pics:

Telangana | Preparation of eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh is in full swing in Hyderabad for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/SLX5gMxf2f — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)