In a significant development, the newly formed Congress government in Telangana announced huge discount on pending traffic challans across state. People with pending fines against their vehicle can now clear them by opting for a one-time settlement between December 26 and January 10, announced the state government on Tuesday. 80% of the fine has been waived off for two wheelers and three wheelers. The discount for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Buses is 90%. While, for light motor vehicle/heavy motor vehicles 60% cut has been given. People of Telangana has been asked to visit the Telangana traffic e-challan website to review pending challans against their vehicle and make online payments for the discounted amounts. At present, approximately two crore pending traffic challans exist throughout the state. Telangana Shocker: Cop Shoots Self After Killing Wife, Two Children in Siddipet District.

Telangana Traffic Challan Discount:

Orders issued for Discount on Challans - 80% for 2 wheeler and 3 wheeler vehicles 90% for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Buses 60% for light motor vehicles/Heavy motor vehicles https://t.co/SifG2qEbvn pic.twitter.com/pu4HKVUMmg — Naveena (@TheNaveena) December 26, 2023

