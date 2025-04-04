A room located on the terrace of a G+7 building in the Thakurpada area of Mumbra, Thane, sustained severe damage during a thunderstorm. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. The damaged structure, owned by Zubair Sayyad, was found on the verge of collapse when fire services arrived following a distress call. “Two teams are working here, and residents are assisting in the operation,” said a fire officer. The incident raised safety concerns regarding unauthorised structures on high-rise terraces, especially during extreme weather conditions. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and ensure public safety. Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall, Thunderstorm Warning; Heavy Rains, High Winds Expected in City and Suburbs.

Storms in Thane

#WATCH | "We received a call that the room on the terrace of a G+7 building in Thakurpada got damaged in the strong winds. We reached here with a team and saw that the room, whose owner is one Zubair Sayyad, was damaged and on the verge of collapse...Two teams are working here… pic.twitter.com/aufzZie1Ps — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

