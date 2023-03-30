Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (March 30) quoted a tweet shared by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of how foreign officials have heard Rahul Gandhi's plea to "save democracy". He replied to this tweet by saying that Rahul Gandhi could ask for help from foreign countries. Still, the Indian judiciary will not hear what external forces say because Prime Minister Narendra Modi rules the land. He also took a sly dig at Rahul Gandhi and thanked him for inviting "foreign powers". India: What's Next for Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi?

'Thank You For Inviting Foreign Powers'

"Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference," tweets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/ktfbAHDt1B — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

